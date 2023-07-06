Socso hands over Funeral Benefit in Dalat

SIBU (July 6): The Social Security Organisation (Socso) handed over a benefit to Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) beneficiaries in Kampung Sungai Kut Muara, Dalat yesterday (July 5).

Socso Mukah manager Mohamad Yazid Hepni said this was the first case in Mukah related to contributors involving the death of an insured person.

“We have met the relatives of the late Halida Bujang, who died of stage four ovarian cancer,” he said.

Mohamad Yazid said following a review, it was discovered that Halida was an insured person covered under SKSSR by free government sponsorship through i-Sinar data.

At the function, Socso handed over a Funeral Benefit voucher amounting to RM2,000 to the deceased’s son Fauzi Abdullah.

The ceremony was witnessed by community leader Mohd Mukhriz Jalim and Synergi executive officer Jordon Joblen.

Mohd Yazid called on all housewives to contribute to SKSSR in order to benefit from the scheme.

“This is to enable those who contribute to have the right to be protected under Socso benefits,” he added.

SKSSR was implemented on Dec 1, 2022 under the Housewives’ Social Security Act 2022, aimed at providing social security protection to housewives against domestic injury and invalidity while managing the household.