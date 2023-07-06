With latest sign-up SugarBun, 195 eateries in Sarawak now offer Menu Rahmah

KUCHING (July 6): SugarBun has become the latest eatery to join the Jelajah Menu Rahmah initiative to provide customers with affordable menu sets priced at RM5.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Sarawak director Matthew Barin said with the inclusion of SugarBun, a total of 195 restaurants or food premises in Sarawak are now offering Menu Rahmah to the public.

“The sets for the Menu Rahmah being offered here are of very high quality as they contain fish, vegetables, and rice, which are rich in nutrients, vitamins, and amino acids,” Matthew told a press conference after the official launch of the menu at Wisma SugarBun today.

He said SugarBun’s Menu Rahmah meals will also come with a bottle of mineral water.

Matthew also encouraged other eateries in Sarawak to join the initiative to help reduce the financial burdens of Malaysians, especially those from the low-income group.

In a press statement, the ministry said Menu Rahmah at SugarBun outlets will be expanded and announced in stages.

The ministry said it is open to creative and innovative ideas from business owners to provide their customers with food that is of high quality yet affordable.

Since its statewide launch on Feb 18, Menu Rahmah meals have ranged from kolok mee to buffet spreads and fast food.

KPDN has also launched the portal https://menurahmah.kpdn.gov.my with details of the meals and locations of premises under the Menu Rahmah initiative.

As of June 1, a total of 2,974 premises in Malaysia have joined the initiative.

Also present at the launch this morning were SugarBun group executive director Sri Ganesh K Balasubramaniam, SugarBun internal audit manager Joseph Wong, and KPDN Sarawak enforcement section head Adyzam Abdul Manap.