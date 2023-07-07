2,500 expected at Motac’s Ngiling Bidai event in Sibu today

SIBU (July 7): Some 2,500 people are expected at the ‘Ngiling Bidai Motac Bersama Komuniti @ Sibu’ at Level 6, Kingwood Hotel here today (July 7).

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Tiong King Sing will officiate at the event, which will also be attended by his deputy minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan.

The event, which starts at 6pm, is organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac).

According to the event programme, there will be ‘Adat Miring’, ‘Berbiau’ and ‘Adat Ngiling Bidai’ ceremonies, followed by Tiong’s speech.

Organising chairman Cr Teo Boon Siew, who is Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Dudong branch chairman, met with the working committee yesterday to finalise the preparations.