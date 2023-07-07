Affin Bank sees bigger markets in Sarawak

KUCHING (July 7): Affin Bank Bhd’s (Affin Bank) growth in Sarawak is apparently exceeding expectations, with its management seeking to double on this growth and will up its branch network within Sarawak.

According to an analysis by MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research), Affin Bank shared that Sarawak wanted a larger stake than the current 4.95 per cent.

In a company update report, the research arm also shared the bank’s credit costs and net interest margin (NIM) issues may likely continue to persist in the near to medium-term.

“We recently came away from a briefing with Affin’s management with the understanding that there will be no overlay release expected for the bank’s net credit costs.

“We understand that all the build-up in overlays will be converted into company-specific provisions. Meanwhile, the management is expecting the third quarter of financial year 2023 (3QFY23) to be another heavy quarter for provisions but the provisions in 2QFY23 are still manageable,” the research arm detailed.

NIM is also expected to see further compression in 2QFY23 as deposit competition continues to be tight in the Islamic space with some improvement in the conventional space.

“Interestingly, management believes that this deposit competition is mainly concentrated among certain banks,” MIDF Research commented.

The group’s anticipated tech and mobile app has also been delayed again to July or August due to a bug issue.

MIDF Research reckons that this may impede Affin Bank’s ability to meet its Current Account, Savings Account (CASA) target of 25 per cent for FY23.

On the bright side, Affin Bank has seen significant loan growth with its management confident that they will be able to achieve their 12 per cent year over year (y-o-y) loan growth target for FY23.

According to MIDF Research, the main drivers of this growth are retail and SME loans and to help address NIM issues, Affin Bank will be focusing less on lower yielding residential loans and more on higher yield credit card and personal financing loans.

“The management does mention that hire purchase applications are slowing down for now. Following its exorbitant loan growth, Affin Bank finds loan competition coming in from larger banks now, as opposed to smaller banks previously,” MIDF Research added.