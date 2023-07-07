Belaga police chief: Excavator operator confirmed dead, body still trapped under overturned machine

SIBU (July 7): The excavator operator who was pinned under the machine which plunged down a 30-metre ravine at Uma Kahei in Belaga has been confirmed dead.

Belaga police chief DSP Rohana Nanu, who confirmed this today, said however, the body of the victim, a foreign national identified as Ponsel, remained pinned under the overturned excavator as personnel from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) scrambled to extricate it.

“Bomba is still waiting for the arrival of a second excavator to help winch up the excavator that plunged into the ravine,” Rohana said when contacted.

Bomba personnel had already cut off several parts of the overturned excavator, but still could not extricate the body, she explained.

Bomba in a statement earlier said a distress call was received at around 4.50pm yesterday (July 6) and mobilised eight personnel to the scene.

Upon arrival, the firefighters found the overturned excavator in the forest area, around 1km from the main road.

“The victim was believed to be terracing the area for agricultural purposes when the excavator on a newly-built terrace slid and plunged down the 30-metre deep ravine,” Bomba said.