Biggest drug bust in Sabah this year, syabu worth RM840,000 seized

KOTA KINABALU (July 7): Police believe they have made the biggest drug bust in Sabah this year with the seizure of 14kg of syabu worth RM840,000 at four locations.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said five people aged 17 and 40, were detained during raids on July 3 and 4.

“The first raid was made on July 3 when police from the State Police Contingent (IPK) Narcotic Division and Kinabatangan spotted a man loading a box into a Perodua Axia car along KM68 Jalan Sandakan/Lahad Datu.

“Inspection on a container inside the box found 10 packets of crystalline substance believed to be Methamphetamine weighing 10.5kg and worth RM600,000.

“The local man, age 27, was subsequently detained for investigation,” he told a press conference at the state police headquarters in Kepayan on Friday. On the same day, July 3, narcotic police from the Semporna police headquarters nabbed two men, including a foreigner, who were in possession of 2.03 kg of syabu worth RM120,000.

“The following day, July 4, police arrested a 17-year-old man and seized 1.07 kg of syabu worth RM60,000 in Inanam, while a foreign man was held in Tuaran with 1.05 kg of syabu worth RM60,000,” he said.

“Following the raids, police have confiscated RM164,000 in cash, RM172,000 worth of jewellery, RM90,000 worth of designer watches and handbags, and 11 vehicles worth RM790,000,” said Jauteh, adding that all the confiscated items were worth RM1.2 million.

Meanwhile, Jauteh said police investigation revealed that the seized drugs could supply up to 50,000 drug addicts and believed this is the biggest drug bust made by Sabah police this year.

“Investigation also revealed that the suspects have been active since the beginning of this year and the drugs were for local and overseas markets,” he said, adding that the cases are being investigated under Section 39(B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.