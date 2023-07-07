Bomba Sarawak director: All responsible for home fire prevention

BINTULU (July 7): Home fire prevention is the responsibility of all family members, said Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) director Datu Khirudin Drahman.

He stressed homes should have fire extinguishers and use electrical equipment responsibly, as well as avoid the 3Ls of ‘Lupa, Leka, and Lalai’ (forgetfulness, carelessness, negligence).

“The safety issue at home starts from us, which requires a change of mindset on fire prevention, surveillance, and protection,” he said when officiating at the Children’s Fire Safety Programme at SJKC Chung Hua Bintulu yesterday.

Khirudin stressed the importance of providing fire extinguishers at home and preventing any actions that could cause fires.

He said there are misconceptions that having fire extinguishers at home is a bad omen, too expensive, or complicated to maintain.

Safety and costs are two different things that need to be understood, he said and stressed that safety should be of higher value.

He added 99 per cent of fires could be avoided, except for fires due to lightning strikes or the presence of flammable items.

“Forgetfulness, carelessness, and negligence mistakes must always be avoided among children and family members for fire prevention,” he said.

He pointed out fire prevention education needs to be inculcated among early children by taking them to visit fire stations as well as supporting fire safety activities.

He thanked Yayasan Farley for organising and donating 25 fire extinguishers for SJK Chung Hua Bintulu, SJK Kai Min, SJK Siong Boon, SJK Sebiew Chinese, and SJK Chung Hua Bintulu 2.

Yayasan Farley president Eijing Lau said the foundation is proud to be able to give back to the community through the programme.

“Here (Bintulu) Farley started 35 years ago and then established this foundation in 2021 with the aim of supporting education in Sarawak,” he said.

Lau said Yayasan Farley and Bomba Sarawak started its collaboration in June last year by holding several similar projects in Kuching.