Consider using Alternative Dispute Resolution to resolve NCR disputes, authorities urged

SIBU (July 7): Residents, district officers (DOs) or state administrative officers (SAOs) with Magistrate powers can adopt Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) such as mediation as the option in settling outstanding cases at Native Courts.

Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Customs and Law) Jefferson Jamit Unyat said these are options which the residents, DOs and SAOs are already good at and they should fully capitalise on that.

“I am very supportive of ADR as the possible options or alternatives to a court trial to resolve disputes involving native customary rights (NCR) land or other matters under the jurisdiction of the Native Courts.

“This includes breaches to the ‘adat’ and customs of our native population which is handled by our community leaders and headmen.

“Going to court should only be the last resort in settling our disputes over our NCR land, particularly if the disputes involve compensation among family members.

“This is the focus that we want all of you who are the participants of this Capacity Building Programme to focus on and pursue for the court cases at your disposal,” he said when officiating at the opening of ‘Sarawak Native Courts Case Handling Seminar’ for the central zone here yesterday.

The two-day seminar themed ‘Re-invigorating The Native Courts of Sarawak’ was organised by Sarawak Native Courts Chief Registrar Office.

It was attended by 60 DOs and administrative officers in charge of sub districts and community leaders from Sarikei, Sibu, Betong, Kapit and Mukah divisions.

Earlier, Jamit mentioned that over 65 per cent of cases registered at Native Courts had been settled and mostly by the Contract Magistrates recruited by the government since 2014 to settle cases filed up to Dec 31, 2013.

However, the Native Courts Chief Registrar Office and the state government are still concerned with the remaining 35 per cent of cases which are categorised as ‘still outstanding’ at the various levels of the Native Courts, he said.

He said this includes cases under the Headman Court, Chief Court and Chief Superior Court which are directly under the supervision and management of the DOs who are also the Native Court registrars.

“The continuing effort by the Office of the Chief Registrar together with the Resident’s and District Offices over the last three years to settle the outstanding cases or at least to reduce the number is both timely and appropriate.

“This is consistent with the wishes and rising expectations of the people,” he added.

With reference to the outstanding cases, he said it is relevant for DOs or even SAOs with Magistrate powers to do their very best and enhance their performance in settling the outstanding cases vigorously until such time they are no longer empowered by the law to perform their existing role as Magistrates.

“By doing so, the performance of the whole Native Courts would be greatly enhanced.

“To say it differently, the government would like to see that all DOs and Residents continue to play their current roles as magistrates of the Native Courts until such time they are no longer empowered by law to perform such roles,” he said.

Citing a few long outstanding NCR land dispute cases involving millions of ringgit in land compensation, he said many of these cases had been successfully settled by the contract magistrates particularly last year and this year.

He said based on the records, 27 cases involving RM5,257,169.50 in land compensation were settled in 2022 and another 24 cases involving RM4,597,236 in compensation were settled by the contract magistrates from January to June 2023 this year.

“To me, these are significant developments and ‘success stories’ by the Native Courts and we look forward to more success stories within the next few months.

“This is because land compensation cases are given priority over other cases by the Native Courts chief registrar office,” he said.

Among those present were Sarawak Native Courts chief registrar Jonathan Lugoh, Native Courts of Appeal president Datu Thomas Akin Jeliman, Kapit Resident Galong Luang and Sibu Deputy Resident Christopher Ranggau Unting.