CyberSecurity Malaysia addressing cyber threats, helping the affected

MALAYSIA has been facing cybersecurity threats in recent years, with various hacker groups targeting government websites and private companies.

The cybersecurity agency of Malaysia, CyberSecurity Malaysia, has been working to address these threats and provide assistance to those affected.

Let’s take a closer look at the state of Malaysia’s cybersecurity over the past five years with the help of visual charts.

In 2018, there were 2,977 reported cybercrime cases in Malaysia, with online fraud being the most common type of cybercrime (Source: Netizens can’t distinguish between true and fake news: CyberSecurity Malaysia).

In 2019, the number of reported cases increased to 3,766, with ransomware attacks and phishing scams becoming more prevalent (Source: Internet fraud and fake news on the rise in Malaysia, statistics show | Malay Mail).

One of the biggest cybersecurity incidents in Malaysia occurred in 2021, when the hacker group Anonymous Malaysia threatened to hack government websites in a viral video clip [1].

The group claimed that Malaysia’s security systems were at a low level and could allow hackers to sell leaked data, including the data of 46 million customers of telecommunication companies that had been hacked (Source: Hacktivist group Anonymous Malaysia resurfaces, vows cyber-attack against govt over data breaches | Malay Mail).

In the same year, CyberSecurity Malaysia reported that over 2,100 servers in Malaysia had been hacked, with the agency working with Kaspersky Lab to investigate and offer assistance in fixing the compromised servers (Source: Over 2,100 servers in M’sia hacked). These incidents highlight the need for better cybersecurity measures in Malaysia.

In conclusion, Malaysia has been facing cybersecurity threats over the past five years, with cybercrime cases increasing and various hacker groups targeting government websites and private companies.

It is essential for Malaysia to implement better cybersecurity measures and increase awareness among its citizens to protect against future cyber threats.