Dr Mahathir: PM Anwar yet to show proof of his allegations against me over nepotism, cronyism since 1998

KUALA LUMPUR (July 7): Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has labelled Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim a “pathological liar” for accusing him of nepotism and cronyism without any proof.

Dr Mahathir, in his statement of reply filed through the Law Practice of Rafique, said he had asked Anwar to provide documents as proof of the nepotism and cronyism allegations that Anwar made in his statement of defence but the latter had opposed it.

“Since 1998, until the filing of his (Anwar’s) defence, the defendant has never shown any evidence of purported abuse of power or nepotism by the plaintiff (Mahathir). There is only repetition after repetition of his political slander script against me,” he said in his statement reported by The Edge.

He claimed the lack of evidence has directly and indirectly shown that Anwar is a liar.

Dr Mahathir had on June 23, in a notice, asked Anwar to provide 21 documents to prove allegations of nepotism and cronyism in an affidavit.

Anwar’s solicitors from Messrs Thomas Philip objected to the notice on June 27 by stating that the documents Dr Mahathir had asked for were not referred to in Anwar’s defence.

According to the 97-year-old, Anwar’s action in not providing evidence showed that the latter had acted in bad faith.

Dr Mahathir said Anwar is the prime minister now so he is required to issue statements based on the truth only as whatever statements he issued would be widely publicised in the media.

He said it is illogical for Anwar to oppose his application for the latter to provide 21 documents as evidence of Anwar’s allegations of nepotism and cronyism.

“The documents sought by me can be filed at any time. I reserve the right to make further applications for the discovery of the 21 documents,” Dr Mahathir said.

He then denied Anwar’s allegations that his attacks against the latter were meant to undermine Anwar and his government.

He also denied that his comments on the Malays were to regain support, political credibility, and relevance.

Dr Mahathir filed an RM150 million defamation suit against Anwar in May over the latter’s comments that “a leader of 22 years and 22 months” had enriched his family. — Malay Mail