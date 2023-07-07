Early morning blaze razes two Samarahan houses, partially damages another

KUCHING (July 7): A fire around 3am today destroyed two terraced houses and partially damaged a third unit at Taman Hillview in Kota Samarahan.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said each house measured around 74 square metres.

Also destroyed in the fire were two cars parked in the compounds of the first two houses.

Firefighters from the Kota Samarahan fire station were assisted by Batu Lintang fire station personnel at the scene.

They used the Rescue, Exposure, Confine, Extinguish, and Overhaul (Receo) method to battle the blaze.

The fire was successfully extinguished with four water nozzles.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.