Ex-Esscom intelligence head slapped with second charge

TAWAU (July 7): A former Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom) intelligence head was on Friday slapped with another charge of abetting the murder of an e-hailing driver.

No plea was taken from Datuk Mat Zaki Md Zain who was accused of abetting John Kennedy Sanggah to kill Nurman Bakaratu, 61, at an oil palm plantation near Jalan Anjur Juara, Jalan Apas Baru 5, Tawau, between 7.30 pm and 11.30 pm, on Jan 13.

The charge was read to the 58-year-old accused before Tawau High Court deputy registrar Suhaila Selag.

It provides for the death penalty or imprisonment for a minimum of 30 years and not more than 40 years, if not sentenced to death, and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

Earlier, Mat Zaki was also charged with conspiring with five former policemen and a civilian to murder Nurman at the same location and time.

Meanwhile, the Magistrate’s Court on Friday transferred the case of Mat Zaki, six policemen and a civilian transferred to the Tawau High Court.

Suhaila made the decision after allowing the application of deputy public prosecutors Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad and Mohammad Fakhrurazzi Ahmad Salim.

The five policemen, namely Rosdi Rastam, 44; Denis Ak Anit, 44; Fabian Ak Rungam, 43; Khairul Azman Bakar, 47; Mohd Azlan Sakaran, 39; John Kennedy, 44; and civilian Vivien Fabian, 34, are charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

On Feb 8, all seven were charged with killing the e-hailing driver, while Mat Zaki was charged with abetting the murder.

John Kennedy was initially a prosecution witness, but on April 11, he was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here with murdering the victim.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah was reported as saying that the murder was motivated by jealousy and did not involve security issues in Sabah.

On Jan 30, the victim’s ex-wife Nurima Juli, 33, who is unemployed, was charged at the same Magistrate’s Court with the murder.