Fatimah recommends stateless Liana to apply for ‘temporary resident card’ first

KUCHING (July 7): Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah has recommended Liana Sari Santud, who has appealed to have her citizenship granted, to submit an application for a green identity card called ‘temporary resident card’.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development minister said Liana’s birth certificate was still listed as ‘Undetermined’ because her biological mother is also listed as ‘Undetermined’ on the birth certificate while her father does not have any identification documents.

“We recommend that Liana’s parents come to any National Registration Department (JPN) office to submit a citizenship claims if there is proof of the identification document of their mother or father or siblings or grandparents.

“Another suggestion is for Liana to go to the nearest JPN office to submit an application for a green identification card, which is a temporary resident card” she said.

Fatimah hoped that the Special Task Force (STF) programme could address similar issues in the near future.

The STF was set up on April 11 last year to help Sarawakians who do not have any identification documents or citizenship status.

According to an Utusan Borneo report on Thursday (June 6), Liana, 20, a stateless Sarawakian who recently went viral on social media for sharing her plight, begged the government to grant her and her family members citizenship.

Liana who comes from Rumah Sika, Pasai Siong here, said apart from her, her parents Santud Danong and Gading Gandut Ngerantar and her two younger siblings also did not have citizenship even though they were born in Sarawak.

“My family has applied several times for a valid identity card from the authorities, but until now there has been no news from them,” said Liana, who was born at Sibu Hospital.

According to Liana, her brother (Asan), however managed to get citizenship status on his birth certificate, even though both of their parents did not have citizenship.

She thus called on the Sarawak government to help her family so they have the same rights as other Sarawakians.