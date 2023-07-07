Fire razes house at Jalan Bako

KUCHING (July 7): A single-storey house at Taman Mesra, Jalan Bako was destroyed by a fire around 9.50pm last night.

In a statement today, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the house’s seven occupants, aged between three and 60, managed to escape to safety without sustaining any physical injuries.

At the scene, firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station and volunteer firefighters from Kampung Bako managed to get the fire under control by 10.33pm.

It is understood the volunteers managed to stop the fire from spreading to nearby houses prior to the arrival of firefighters at the scene.

Firefighters used two water nozzles and managed to fully extinguish the fire at 12.20am.

Bomba said the value of damages and cause of the fire are still under investigation.