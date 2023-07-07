Five escape burning house along Bintulu-Miri road

SIBU (July 7): Five residents managed to escape unhurt after their house at Mile 27, Bintulu-Miri road caught fire last night.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a report on the fire was received at 11.29pm.

Bomba deployed eight firefighters from the Bintulu fire station and another six from the Samalaju fire station to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found the fire involved a semi-permanent type of house that was 90 per cent burnt,” said the statement.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using water sourced from a nearby pond.

Bomba added that the cause of the fire and the value of damages have yet to be ascertained.