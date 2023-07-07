Henry: New Bau District Office building to cater to expected population boom

BAU (July 7): The new Bau District Office building will be able to cater to the forecasted population growth in the district, said Deputy Minister of Transport II Datuk Henry Harry Jinep.

He said Bau is expected to see exponential growth in its population within the next five to 10 years due to interest from developers to build houses along the Pan Borneo Highway from Bau to Batu Kawa.

“Currently, there are about 72,000 people living here in Bau,” said Henry, who witnessed the handing over of the three-storey building from the Public Works Department (JKR) to Bau District Officer Constantine Jonas Noeb this morning.

The Tasik Biru assemblyman said construction on the RM4.59 million building started in 2017 through a tender process under the Rural Transformation Project, which was announced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

However, he said construction was delayed by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and was only recently completed.

“The district office is expected to be fully operational next Monday (July 10). From there, we can rectify any issues and ascertain if there is a need to improve the building before the date of the soft launch can be announced,” he said.

He added the building will house the district’s various offices, a courtroom, a seminar room, as well as offices for local community leaders.

Henry said necessary improvements include more parking spaces and a lift for people with disabilities.

“Overall, I am satisfied with this building’s construction, which comes under strict monitoring throughout the whole construction phase. Also, we cannot expect a building to be 100 per cent perfect as there are bound to be certain areas that need further improvements,” he said.

Henry said the new building will act as a landmark for Bau town and plans are in the pipeline to build an access road from the district office directly to Tasik Biru.

He revealed there are also plans to convert the former Bau District Office building into a Maternal and Child Health Clinic.

“We have spoken to the Ministry of Health, which is open to the idea as the Bau Hospital is already crowded.

“It is also not hygienic for a baby to be in a same place with people with other sicknesses and diseases,” he said.

Henry added furniture in the former Bau District Office building are in good condition and could be used by the clinic.