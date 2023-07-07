Kolej Abdillah claims U18 MSS Kuching Rugby Championship crown

KUCHING (July 07): Kolej Datu Patinggi Abang Haji Abdillah (Kolej Abdillah) were crowned as the Under-18 champions of the MSS Kuching Rugby Championship when they edged traditional foe SMK Sekolah Agama Sheikh Haji Othman Abdul Wahab (SHOAW) 5-0 in a captivating final at Song Kheng Hai Ground today.

Winger Mohd Shahriman Jamel struck early for Kolej Abdillah in the third minute for the only try of the match to hand his team the coveted challenge trophy.

Both sides exchanged attacks after this but neither could score any more points as both were focused on the defence.

Met after the match, a delighted Kolej Abdillah coach Zamzy Abdul Rahman said they had managed to achieve their target of overthrowing the defending champions.

“Kudos to the boys and coach Mohd Mahadzir Marjuki who have put in a lot of effort and hard work in preparing for this championship.

“They have shown good discipline in defending when the opponents are attacking. Although we won by a small margin, the boys have given their all to ensure that we win this competition,” he said.

Summing it up, Zamzy agreed it was a tight game and both sides had played well.

“Shoaw are playing well and somehow they were playing under pressure because we had mounted good defence,” he said.

Shoaw coach Zulkaranainhisham Sarbini accepted the defeat with grace and congratulated the winners.

“Congratulations to Kolej Abdillah for winning the title this year. They were the better team in the final today and are the deserving winners despite only a 5-0 victory.

“Hard luck to the T-Warriors from Shoaw. The defeat will make them better players in the future and I am sure we will come back stronger next year to win back the title,” he said.

Vokasional Matang finished third after they beat Sains Kuching 15-0 in the playoff.

Kolej Abdillah’s captain Mohd Haikal Abdul Rahman was adjudged the best Under-18 player.

The prizes were given away by Kolej Abdillah principal Adzuddin Mantrang who also congratulated the team for the job well done.

Also present were SMK Green Road principal Dr Nazamud-din Alias and SK Green Road headmistress Norleda Sa’ait.