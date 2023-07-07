Kota Samarahan’s Uni Garden Masjid Al Malik set for extension works, assures Premier

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 7): The Masjid Al Malik at Uni Garden here is set to undergo extension works, assures Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, the state government has agreed for works to be done on enlarging the space at the mosque to accommodate more members of the local congregation.

It is stated that for now, Masjid Al Malik can only house around 600 people at one given time.

“Today, I can see that there are more congregants coming to this mosque, and when the Unimas (Universiti Malaysia Sarawak) teaching hospital is completed, of course the number of Muslims in this area will increase.

“The current space at the mosque can only accommodate around 600 people – if possible, we want it to be able to accommodate up to 1,000 congregants,” he told reporters when met after officiating at the mosque opening here today.

Masjid Al-Malik, which began its construction in Oct 2020 and was completed in December last year, cost RM2.7 million from which, RM2 million was contributed by the state government.

The project faced several delays due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) in force during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among those present were Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Minister for Utility and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi; Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi; and Stakan assemblyman Hamzah Brahim.