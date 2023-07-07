Friday, July 7
Man killed after excavator plunges down ravine in Belaga

By Philip Wong on Sarawak
Firefighters examine the overturned excavator where it landed in the ravine.

SIBU (July 7): An excavator driver was killed after the vehicle plunged down a 30-metre ravine at Uma Kahei, Belaga yesterday.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) only identified the victim as Ponsel.

Bomba said a distress call was received at around 4.50pm and sent eight personnel to the scene.

Upon arrival, the firefighters found the overturned excavator in the forest area, around 1km from the main road.

“The victim was discovered trapped inside the excavator.

“It is believed he was terracing the area for agricultural purposes when the excavator on a newly-built terrace slid and plunged down the 30-metre-deep ravine,” said the statement.

Bomba added efforts are still underway to remove the victim’s body from the excavator.

