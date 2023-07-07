Minos: Council will probe claims of uncut grass in some areas in Kota Samarahan

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 7): Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) will investigate the claims that grass in some areas here had not been cut, said its chairman Datuk Peter Minos.

He said there could be contractors hired to cut grass in Kota Samarahan that have not executed their duties according to schedule.

“The claims by some quarters saying grass had not been cut in Kota Samarahan are not quite true. We cut grass but not every day because we have schedules of cutting for various zones.

“Maybe some contractors do not strictly follow the specifications and/or the schedules. I’ll however get MPKS staff to check and do the necessary,” he assured when contacted yesterday.

In May this year, Minos had said that MPKS must ensure that its contractors carry out their jobs according to their terms of contract.

He pointed out that the council relies heavily on private contractors to carry out its services.

“It is here that MPKS must do constant checking, monitoring, physical verification, and disciplining of contractors. If not, there is always the tendency of contractors getting ‘cuai’ or sloppy and negligent.

“This must not happen, for the public cannot accept it being ratepayers,” he said in a statement at the time.

Minos at the time also said this is in line with the needs of Samarahan residents, who want the municipality to be safe, clean and green.