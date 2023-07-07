Friday, July 7
Miri Marine police record major contraband haul, 7 mln cigarettes seized

By Jenifer Laeng on Sarawak, Crime
MIRI (July 7): Sarawak Marine Police Region 5 seized contraband cigarettes and a lorry worth a total of RM7.83 million in an operation at Miri Kuala Baram Bypass Road on Wednesday (July 5).

In a statement, Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the raiding team also arrested three men to facilitate the investigation.

“In an operation dubbed ‘Ops Kontraban’ on July 5 at around 9.40pm, the team stopped a lorry and inspected it by the roadside of Miri Kuala Baram Bypass Road.

“Upon inspection, the team discovered seven million sticks of cigarettes of types believed to be contrabands,” he said.

Mohd Azman said that the suspects and seized items were brought to the Miri police headquarters for further action.

He added the case is being investigated under Section 135(1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967.

