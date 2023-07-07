Nanta: Works Ministry continues to maintain Jln Simpang Bakun under federal road concession

SIBU (July 7): Road safety and user comfort along the 128.46-km Jalan Simpang Bakun to Bakun Dam will continue to be the priority of the Works Ministry, said its minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said his ministry had done a field survey of the current condition of the federal road and had implemented routine maintenance with an estimated allocation of RM4 million per year.

“As much as RM17.8 million has been allocated for periodic pavement and non-pavement periodic works from the year 2018 to 2023 for this route,” he said in a statement after visiting the stretch today.

The Kapit MP said immediate short-term solutions had been taken by the federal road concession to deal with pothole problems under the routine maintenance works.

Between January and May 2023, he said a total of 762 potholes patching works were carried out on the road.

“Road pavement repair works for badly damaged roads caused by structural weakness of pavement have also been implemented,” he added.

In 2023, he said as many as three work orders amounting to RM6 million had also been issued.

He said the Works Ministry had also introduced the Cold-in Place Recycling method (CIPR) in the road pavement repair work to add the structural strength and increase the life of the road pavement.

Adding on, Nanta listed out the challenges in the effort to maintain Jalan Simpang Bakun to Bakun Dam.

“Basically, it required the cooperation of the various parties.

“Among the causes of the damage to the road are overloaded vehicles that frequently use this route which require implementation of enforcement to overcome it,” he said.

Besides, he said there is also the problem of insufficient supply of premix hot mix.

“As an immediate solution, the Works Department (JKR) has instructed the concession company to make the patch using cold mix to overcome the patch delay problem.”