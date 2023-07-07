Owner relieved cat unhurt by snake, thanks to fast response by APM Miri

MIRI (July 7): A resident of Vista Perdana here today was relieved to see that his pet cat was alright after a snake, said to be a small cobra, had sneaked into his house this morning.

According to the Miri Civil Defence Force (APM), a call from the 51-year-old man at 11.35am.

“We then deployed a team of four personnel to the house.

“Upon arrival, they met the complainant who quickly showed them where he spotted the snake,” it said.

The resident said he was in his house’s living room when he saw the snake go after his pet cat.

“The APM team later saw the snake in the parking area. It took them about five minutes to capture the reptile, which was later released to its natural habitat far from human settlements.

The operation concluded at 12.22pm.