Perak police bust drug lab in Jelapang, seize narcotics worth RM700,000

IPOH (July 7): Perak police busted an illegal drug laboratory and seized methamphetamine and heroin estimated to be worth RM672,649 in a raid on a premises in Jelapang on Wednesday.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said that six suspects were arrested during the raid, which took place at around 3am.

“The suspects are aged between 32 and 57 and are suspected of being involved in drug processing activities,” he told a press conference at the Perak Police Headquarters here this morning.

Mohd Yusri said that police found 155.0g of suspected methamphetamine, 52.3g of suspected heroin, and 47.580 litres of suspected liquid methamphetamine at the premises.

“Police also seized several chemicals and equipment believed to have been used to process the drugs.

“We also confiscated one lorry and four motorcycles in the raid,” he added.

He said that initial investigations revealed that the syndicate had been active since early this year and was targeting addicts around Perak.

“The drugs that were seized can be distributed to 180,000 addicts,” he said.

Mohd Yusri also said that all the suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and morphine and have criminal records for drugs and crime.

He said that all the suspects have been remanded for seven days until July 11 to assist the police in their investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952. — Malay Mail