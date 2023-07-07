Plight of stateless Liana catches attention of S’wak human rights activist

SIBU (July 7): The plight of stateless Liana Sari Santud has attracted the attention of a Sarawakian human rights activist, Bill Jugah, who has advised her on steps in mitigating her predicament.

He said a pdf file had been sent to her to enter all necessary information required for the application of identification documents to the National Registration Department (NRD).

According to Bill, who is also founder of ICON (Industrious Council Of Natives) which is based here, he had been contacted by Liana via his website bit.ly/BillJugah.

“She had been given instructions on the next step forward in mitigating her predicament. I have sent her a pdf file after she had keyed in all necessary information so that she can proceed with her application to NRD.

“Additionally, she was asked to contact me in case I need to communicate on her behalf with any concerned JPN officers.

“This is how I help advise and guide those in need since I do it without charging any fee,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Liana, who recently went viral on social media to share her plight, has appealed to the government to grant her and her family members citizenship.

Liana, who is from Rumah Sika, Pasai Siong here, said besides her, her parents Santud Danong and Gading Gandut Ngerantar, and two of her three siblings are all stateless despite being born in Sarawak.