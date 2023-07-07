PM: Government to review public service salary scheme

SEREMBAN (July 7): The government will review the public service salary scheme nationwide, and the matter will be discussed at the Cabinet meeting next week, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the decision to review the salary scheme was made due to the fact that salary adjustments had not been made for civil servants for quite a long time now as the last review of the salary scheme was conducted in 2013.

“We will table (the review proposal) to the Cabinet for approval. Director-General of Public Service (Datuk Zulkapli Mohamed) and Chief Secretary to the Government (Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali) have shared their views with me to set up the review team and I agreed.

“In general, the wages and salaries of civil servants are still at a very low level and it is reasonable for the government to consider this matter even though we are bound by financial constraints, but I believe we can find a way to make some changes so that we approve it.”

Anwar said this after delivering his message to Negeri Sembilan civil servants here today, which was also attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and Mohd Zuki.

Meanwhile, Anwar also announced that the government has allocated an additional RM200 million to repair and maintain the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) family homes nationwide.

“We have seen the deplorable and neglected condition of the military housing, so I have approved immediate funding for repair, and tomorrow I will announce additional allocations for police housing as well,” he said.

In tabling the 2023 Budget last February, the government announced an allocation of over RM500 million for the maintenance of ATM family homes and repair of staff quarters and institutions under the Home Ministry, including the Royal Malaysia Police. — Bernama