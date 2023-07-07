Poll: Any means for withdrawal of EPF savings should remain optional

KUCHING (July 7): The proposal by Employees Provident Fund (EPF) of carrying out periodic withdrawals for contributors instead of paying them lump-sum upon reaching the age of 55 should remain optional, if it were to be instituted.

In a poll conducted by The Borneo Post’s sister daily, Utusan Borneo, many respondents acknowledged the good intention behind the proposal, but they also said such a move must take into account individual factors.

Peter Hee, 35, said the proposal, if formalised, should remain on a voluntary basis given the difference in individual needs.

“For those wishing to choose monthly or periodic withdrawals, those would give them the opportunity to continue enjoying the annual dividends on their EPF savings.

“That said, the needs of every individual are not the same. Some may need full withdrawals, perhaps due to an unexpected financial emergency,” he said.

Concurring with Peter, Mulder Gujang said EPF should also provide additional measures to help its contributors manage their retirement funds.

Among them, he suggested, would be for EPF to provide financial advisory services to the contributors opting for full withdrawals.

“EPF members are entitled to withdraw their retirement savings upon reaching the age of 55, but in this respect, EPF would need to provide them with the best advisory services in terms of the management of their retirement funds.

“Each individual needs are different, and thus, it is important to obtain good financial advice from professionals in making decisions based on specific needs,” said the 25-year-old.

Lau Wee Ming, however, held a different view.

The 37-year-old Universiti Teknologi Sarawak (UTS) staff member regarded periodical withdrawal as ‘a much-needed move’ in view of the rising numbers of employees now having very low savings.

“I believe that periodic withdrawals, maybe on a monthly basis, could help members manage a healthy retirement plan. Thus, I agree with this proposal (for EPF periodical withdrawal) because poor money management would cause hardship and add burden to EPF contributors in their retirement,” he said.