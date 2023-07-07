Premier: World Bank’s high-income findings show Sarawak’s economic goals on right track

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 7): The World Bank’s findings that Sarawak has achieved high-income status serves as an indication that the state is on track to achieve its economic goals, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier said with the state’s increased income last year, Sarawak had exceeded the World Bank’s gross national income (GNI) per capita threshold.

“I feel that we are on the right track, and in 2022, our income has increased. When we talk about GNI, we have exceeded the World Bank’s threshold, that is why they opined that Sarawak is a high-income state.

“We also have to mention that this is a statistical economic data, which serves as an indication that our economy is developing,” he told reporters after officiating at Masjid Al Malik in Taman Uni Garden here today.

On individual household income, Abang Johari said the state’s income is consolidated and distributed for development under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

He asserted this will provide an ecosystem for the people to benefit from several sectors including tourism, agriculture, and manufacturing, while at the same time rigorously developing basic infrastructure such as water and electricity supply as well as connectivity.

“This means that by 2025 or 2026, when this is completed, the people can use their talents to improve their respective incomes based on their capabilities.

“Of course, those who are lazy cannot do this – but those who are diligent and have the talent can do so. That is why we are emphasising on three things: talent development, basic infrastructure, and technology.

“With a strong foundation, InsyaAllah (God willing), by 2030 our income and the people’s condition will be improved,” he added.

In a tweet yesterday, World Bank’s Malaysia lead economist Apurva Sanghi said Sarawak qualifies as a high-income state as it has a GNI per capita of more than US$13,205.

According to figures shared by Apurva, Sarawak now joins the ranks of Penang and federal territories of Labuan and Kuala Lumpur.

Apurva noted that the state level GDP data was obtained from the Department of Statistics Malaysia and converted to US dollars by applying the World Bank Atlas method, divided by the mid-year population.