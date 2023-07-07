Psychiatrist: Suicide news must be newsworthy, not sensationalised

KUCHING (July 7): With the growing number of social media platforms today, it is vital that their contents complement the mainstream media in disseminating safe news and has the potential to spread a message of hope, said Dr Ravivarma Rao.

According to the psychiatrist from Miri Hospital, unsafe reporting in the social media can contribute to the increase rate of suicides and suicide attempts.

“Social media has two ways of going, the media has a way of spreading a message of hope and that can actually help.

“But of course, when the reporting is unsafe and when (suicide) methods are reported, that could bring to a phenomenon of increase rate of suicide clusters that can occur over a short period of time.

“But how much do this contribute to overall rate is one question that we still need to look at.

However, this can contribute to the increase if you have unsafe reporting and how can we go about that is to spread information that can encourage people to get help and that is when it can become very helpful,” he said during the ‘Let’s Talk Content: Breaking News, Breaking Minds’ forum at iCube Innovation, Icom Square here yesterday.

Describing safe reporting in the context of suicide, Dr Ravivarma said it is such reporting that has the ability to prevent more suicide from happening.

“We are looking at reports that share a narrative that despite the person has died by suicide, you can talk about how to get help when you are going through crisis.

“You should include ways to get help, information about mental health conditions, a narrative that is dignifying the person who has died, not in a way that you invade that person’s privacy.

“There is no need to include (suicide) methods because methods can be contagious, meaning people can follow especially new methods where young people tend to follow that too unfortunately.

“Avoid putting one cause (for people taking their own life). People die by suicide due to complex causes, you cannot say for example that stress has made the person die by suicide because we don’t know the person’s life and experiences.

“So to summarise that life experiences into something that is very sensational may not be very helpful,” he explained.

Asked on whether there is a need to report on such suicide incident, Dr Ravivarma said: “I think anything that is newsworthy needs to be reported without having it being sensationalised.

“When it is sensationalised with unnecessary details, the news will in fact be not worthy of news but merely to attract attention that actually causes a lot of trauma to vulnerable people.

“We report about gender based violence so that it does not happen, or about suicide so that it does not happen. The whole idea is to have a discussion with people with experience to find a way that we can do this safely and in a beneficial way,” he said.

The ‘Let’s Talk Content: Breaking News, Breaking Minds’ is co-organised by the Content Forum, an industry forum established under the Communications and Multimedia Act with Astro Radio ERA Sarawak.

This session aimed to shed light on the impact of news and media coverage on mental health, specifically addressing feelings of distress, anxiety, and trauma.

The panel session was hosted by radio personality and entrepreneur Chopie Cakap and the panelists include Dr Ravivarma Rao, Awareness Against Suicide Malaysia founder Alia Ali and Nikkei Asia journalist Norman Goh.

Some 40 participants attended the event including local media practitioners and those from the state Public Communication Unit (Ukas), Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Also present was Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Office (Corporate Affairs, Information and Sarawak Public Communications Unit) Datuk Abdullah Saidol.