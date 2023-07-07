Sabah Credit Corporation launches financial app

KOTA KINABALU (July 7): Sabah Credit Corporation launched a State-owned revolutionary future financial app, YONO, for easy financing and instant approval.

Its Chief Executive Officer, George Taitim Tulas, said the cutting-edge future financial app is designed to transform the way individuals manage their finances in the digital era.

“With its innovative features and personalised recommendations, YONO empowers users to stay ahead in the ever-changing financial landscape.” he said after a soft launching of YONO at Wisma Perbadanan Pinjaman Sabah here Thursday.

“Building upon the success of Sabah Pay, Sabah Credit Corporation’s payment collection app represents a significant leap forward in the organisation’s commitment to supporting local businesses and providing convenience to the people of Sabah”, he said.

“The discovering future financial app has been thoroughly created to cater to the unique financial needs of the citizens in Sabah, offering an instant and convenient experience. With YONO, individuals can access an exclusive, easy, fast and secure platform for their financial requirements,” he added.

“YONO, an acronym for you only need one, perfectly aligns with Sabah Credit Corporation’s vision of ‘Making a Difference’. This revolutionary application aims to facilitate easy financing for government officers and a selected section of individuals, bringing financial freedom within their reach.”

George emphasised the YONO app that ensures an effortless loan application process, with approval granted in just a minute, giving individuals quick access to the funds they need.

“The app offers two main loan products, the Small Instant Credit Facility and the Loyalty Instant Loan, catering to various financing needs and ensuring flexibility for every user,” he said.

He said the app offers a generous borrowing limits, depending on the loan product chosen, users can borrow up to RM1,000 or RM5,000, providing the freedom to obtain funds that suit their specific circumstances.

“YONO offers highly competitive interest rates, with the potential to secure rates as low as 1%, allowing individuals to borrow funds while maintaining affordable and manageable repayments,” he added.

“YONO guarantees the utmost security and privacy, eliminating concerns about high-interest money lenders, electronic scammers, or illegal loan sharks. It provides a self-service, secure platform for individuals seeking a safe and reliable financial solution,” he said.

Sabah Credit Corporation invites individuals to experience the convenience, speed, and security of the YONO app and unlock the financial freedom they deserve.

“This launch marks the beginning of an exciting journey driven by the organisation’s vision to make a difference and its mission to provide easy financing to selected individuals in need,” George added.