Sabah to field two new imports against Kuching City

KOTA KINABALU (July 7): Sabah FC is expected to field two new import players when they take on Kuching City FC at the Likas Stadium here on Saturday.

They are Miguel Angel Garrido Cifuentes from Spain and Ramon Machado de Macedo from Brazil.

Sabah FC head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee however said both players are still subject to International Transfer Certificate (ITC) approval.

Kim Swee said Miguel and Ramon could certainly help Sabah FC to achieve victory when playing on home ground.

“At the same time, we need to give Cifu (Miguel) and Ramon some time to work on their understanding with the rest of the players.

“The rest of the players had already played together, before the Malaysia League 2023 started, and it will take some time for Cifu and Ramon to understand Sabah FC’s tactical pattern.

“We will take one game at a time … I don’t want to say that we have to do it in two games,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Kim Swee said what Sabah FC wants is to get a positive result, especially against Kuching City FC in Saturday’s afternoon match.

“We are confident that Sabah FC is now on the right track to face the rest of the league competition and achieve positive results in every match,” he said.

After completing 15 matches, Sabah FC are currently fifth in the 14-team Liga Super on 27 points from eight wins, three draws and four losses.