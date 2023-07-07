Semporna diver sets record for diving to a depth of 164 meters

KOTA KINABALU (July 7): A Semporna native has received recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) for being the first diver to successfully dive to a depth of 164 meters.

Roihan Ang, 31, took three hours and 30 minutes in the water to achieve the feat in Sipadan on May 28, assisted by 18 crew and utilising different mixture tanks.

He hopes that the recognition that he received can help in opening up more space and opportunities to make Semporna as a technical diving hub in addition to recreational activities and macro diving.

Roihan also expressed his appreciation to Sabah Parks and the Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry (KePKAS) for the support and cooperation provided throughout the preparation.

His diving coach, Ahmad Gabr, who is also a Guiness World Record holder for a 332-metre dive, said the recognition is a historical moment.

Ahmad Gabr said Roihan managed to achieve the feat in his hometown after training with him for a year using the open circuit trimix dive method.

Meanwhile, program organiser Ag Ahmad Zaki Abu Bakar said Malaysia, especially Sipadan, has a very suitable environment for deep dive activities.

However, he said the country still lacks the knowledge and technique of deep diving, and hopes that the program will pioneer the production of more divers.

Ahmad Zaki added that the team will continue training to break the record of 164 metres to 200 metres next January, and he welcomes any parties interested in sponsoring the attempt.