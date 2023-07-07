SMC promises bigger festival this year to showcase Borneo’s cultures

SIBU (July 7): This year’s Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) promises to be bigger and better than before, showcasing the vibrant traditions, arts, and cuisines of the diverse communities that call Sibu and Borneo home.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley said BCF on July 14-23 promises visitors exciting cultural experiences.

He said highlights include cultural performances, arts and crafts exhibition, traditional food fair, workshops, and demonstrations.

“The Sibu Borneo Cultural Festival has long been a highlight on the annual calendar, attracting visitors from near and far.

“We have an incredible line up of events and activities planned for the Sibu Borneo Cultural Festival,” Izkandar told a press conference today.

On the cultural performances, Izkandar said visitors can witness the captivating performances by talented artists representing the Chinese, Dayak, and Malay-Melanau pavilions.

“On top of that, there will be international performers from Thailand, Indonesia, and China during our international night. Be prepared to be mesmerised by traditional dances, music, and storytelling that showcase our rich heritage,” he said.

As for the Arts and Crafts Exhibition, he said visitors can discover the intricate craftsmanship and artistic talents of local artisans from wood carvings to weaving and beading.

The Sarawak Craft Council will be one of main exhibitors, he said.

On the traditional food fair, he said the visitors will be spoilt for choice.

“From delicious Iban specialties to delectable Malay cuisine and aromatic Chinese dishes, the food fair will be a gastronomic delight for all,” he said.

For the workshops and demonstrations by Pustaka Negeri Sarawak, he said visitors will be able to learn traditional arts, crafts, and cultural practices.

“Try your hand at traditional instrument playing, learn the art of weaving, or participate in a cooking class featuring local recipes.

“On top of that, we have the Melanau Itut/Tibau swing for everyone to experience and a one-day International Blowpipe Competition event,” he added.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian is scheduled to launch BCF on July 14, while on Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is slated to close the festival on July 23.