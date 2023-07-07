Swinburne S’wak to step up research, education delivery, student recruitment

KUCHING (July 7): Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus (Swinburne Sarawak) wants to step up the global stage in research, education delivery and student recruitment, says its pro vice-chancellor and chief executive officer Prof Lau Hieng Ho.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the STEM Trailblazers Sarawak 2023 programme here yesterday, he said such an event was part of Swinburne Sarawak’s ongoing efforts to be the prototype of a new model of a university fit for a digital future.

“The rich talks and workshops planned for the next two days exemplify our proactive and forward-thinking approach, setting the standard for global best practices in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

“We are thrilled to offer a series of engaging workshops, exhibitions and keynotes presented by industry leaders, schools, and higher education institutions, which promise to stimulate learning and foster innovation,” he said.

He said the STEM Trailblazers would not only create STEM awareness and help more people access the opportunities and benefits of technology and STEM education but also produce a lifelong learning mindset.

“It develops further education aspirations from a young age and builds more confidence in their class work,” he said.

Lau added that the fields of STEM form the pillars of today’s modern society.

“They are the disciplines that have continually shaped our past, construct our present, and most importantly, define our future.

“Our DNA at Swinburne is fundamentally STEM and technology, and preparing the human capital required to make it sing,” he said.

STEM Trailblazers, which is taking place concurrently at Swinburne Sarawak and Curtin University Malaysia in Miri, was declared open by Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

He was representing Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah.

Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development’s permanent secretary Azmi Bujang was also present at the opening ceremony.