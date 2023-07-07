Tasik Biru rep wants Bau youngsters to further studies in China

BAU (July 7): Dato Henry Harry Jinep is hoping to get more youngsters from Bau to further their studies in China with the help from the Chinese Consulate-General in Kuching.

The Deputy Minister of Transport II and Tasik Biru assemblyman said China has the expertise to train youngsters, who would then use the knowledge gained in China, to help in developing Bau.

“We want youngsters to further their studies in China, and hopefully when they return home they can apply their knowledge to develop Bau,” he said when met by reporters at his residence in Bung Konis, Singai, yesterday.

He also said that having more skilled and knowledgeable youngsters would help in developing Bau District as well.

Henry also said that full scholarship would be offered for those who are qualified.

“Bau youngsters wanting to further their studies in China can come to my service centre with their CVs which will then be forwarded to the China Consulate-General in Kuching.

Henry also said he wanted to see more tourists from China to come and visit Bau.

“Perhaps, the China Consulate-General in Kuching can help to promote Bau as a tourist destination to visitors from China.

“I believe Bau has many attractions for tourists. We have shown officials from the Consulate-General the many attractions in Bau, and they agreed with me,” he said.

Henry also hoped that the Consulate-General would share the agricultural knowledge in China with farmers in Bau although the climate and soil type might be different.

China’s Consul General here, Xing Weiping, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang and other consulate officials later had lunch with Henry and his family at his residence.

Earlier, Henry and Xing went around Bau to see various places associated with the early Chinese settlement in Bau such as the Tasik Biru Lake, Golden Hill Temple, SJK Chung Hua Taiton, Paku Rock Maze and the Musi Chinese Temple.