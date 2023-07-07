Tiang: Sibu’s Lrg Lim Han Swee 8 upgrading project completed

SIBU (July 7): The upgrading project of a park at Lorong Lim Han Swee 8 here has finally been completed and handed over to Sibu Municipal Council (SMC).

Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing, and Local Government Michael Tiang witnessed the handing over of the project by contractor Wahafafa Enterprise to SMC.

Tiang, who is also Pelawan assemblyman, had allocated his Rural Transformation Fund (RTP) of RM200,000 for the upgrading work of the park facilities earlier this year.

The project commenced on Feb 9 and was completed on June 8.

As part of the improvements, the damaged wooden benches were refurbished, while the concrete track was paved over with asphalt.

Tiang expressed his plans to gradually improve the parks within the Pelawan constituency and to develop a new community park in residential areas, to fulfil the pledge made in his manifesto in the last general election.

To date, four parks in the Pelawan constituency have been upgraded and they are at Jalan Cherry, Jalan Lim Han Swee, Jalan Kwong Ann and Jalan Wawasan.