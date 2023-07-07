Two longhouses, school in Baram inundated by flood following continuous rain since Wednesday

MIRI (July 7): Two longhouses and a primary school in Seputi, Baram were inundated by flood following continuous rain since Wednesday, said Civil Defense Force (APM) Miri.

The agency in a statement said the two longhouses were Rh Janggu Langit and Rh Sultan Annai, while the affected school was SK Sungai Seputi.

“The river burst its banks following rain since Wednesday night until the next morning.

“As at this afternoon, the water level is still high, however no evacuation has been carried out thus far,” it said.

The agency added that the community and staff at the school have been advised to be vigilant in case the water level continues to increase, and to evacuate if the situation becomes unsafe.