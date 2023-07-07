Uncle, nephew found safe after missing for nine days in Tawau jungle

TAWAU (July 7): After nine days reported missing in the jungle near the OP 6A Usahawan Borneo Brumas Farm, an oil palm plantation worker and his nephew were found safe on Friday.

Iwan Musakir, 33, and Al Fajriada, 11, were found by villagers before the start of the search operation at 9am on Friday.

The uncle and nephew were taken to the Search and Rescue Operations Control Center to be reunited with their families who have been waiting anxiously since they were reported missing on June 29.

Tawau Fire and Rescue chief of operation, Roslie Suyut said both victims looked tired but were in good health.

“Authorities will monitor their progress but they looked to be in good health,” he said.

The two Indonesians and six other persons had gone into OP 6 Usahawan Borneo Brumas, Tawau for hunting around 4pm on June 24.

They broke into smaller groups and went their separate ways while in the jungle.

The next day around 9am, the six friends gathered and waited outside the jungle for the duo but until 2pm, they had failed to come out.

According to reports, the distance of the hunting location from the main road is about 40 km with an approximate travel time of two hours using a four-wheel drive.

The six men then informed their family and other friends and went back into the jungle to look for the two victims.

A missing person report was lodged on June 28 which led to a search and rescue operation that involved the Fire and Rescue Department, the Royal Malaysia Police, the farm employees and villagers.