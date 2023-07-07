Unifor Charitable Trust going into socio-economic programmes

KUCHING (July 7): Unit For Other Religions (Unifor) Charitable Trust will soon expand into socio-economic programmes, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

Uggah, who is minister in-charge of Unifor, said the charitable trust would focus on socio-economic programmes to help deserving folk.

He said this when receiving a cheque for RM1 million from Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) for the charitable trust, here yesterday.

Petros chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Hamid Bugo presented the cheque to Uggah in the presence of several Trust board of directors, including Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Dato Janang Bungsu and Unifor director Dato Jack Aman.

Petros chief executive officer Janin Girie and its Human Resource and Corporate Communications vice president Ismail Said were also present.

Uggah also hoped that more contributions from the private sector would continue to pour in for the unit.

“I hope this is the beginning of the much needed support to come,” he said.

Hamid, meanwhile, said Petros was happy and honoured to help Unifor in its very noble tasks and responsibilities.

“I hope with our contribution, it can do much more in assisting our society,” he said, while thanking the state government for its continuing support to Petros in all its activities.

“We look forward to more support with some of the new programmes that we are coming up with,” he added.