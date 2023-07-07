Union chief: S’wak Labour Ordinance can be amended in Parliament once state cabinet agrees

KUCHING (July 7): The Sarawak Labour Ordinance 1959 (SLO), a federal law, can only be amended in Parliament once the State Cabinet agrees to it, said Sarawak Bank Employees Union (SBEU) chief executive officer Andrew Lo.

“We need to point out that all it takes is for the Sarawak State Cabinet to agree for the Federal Ministry of Human Resources to table the bill in parliament. Sabah government has already agreed.

“It need not be tabled at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) and in accordance with the Malaysia Agreement, SLO is a federal law under the Federal list.”

The SLO is a legacy from the British in 1959, he pointed out.

Lo made these remarks in a press statement entitled ‘No more excuse’ to express his disappointment with the recent statement by Deputy Human Resources Minister Mustpha Sakmud that amendment can only be made through the approval of the state legislatures in Sabah and Sarawak.

Now that a leading Word Bank economist has stated that Sarawak is now considered a high income state, there is no more excuse for the failure to amend the SLO to be on par with the Employment Act 1955 (EA 1955) in Peninsular Malaysia, Lo said.

“It is a travesty that workers in Kelantan, controlled by PAS for decades, can enjoy better benefits and protection than workers in the high income state of Sarawak.”

Recently, 50 officials from 21 unions, NGOs, and civil society organisations in Sarawak, after extensive consultations with stakeholders including employers and government agencies, have renewed the call to amend the SLO without any further delay, he said.

The federal government has since amended the Industrial Relations Act and the EA 1955 which, amongst others, reduced weekly hours of work to 45 hours, extended maternity leave to 98 days and introduced a seven-day paternity leave, he pointed out.

However, workers in Sarawak have been complaining that the state government failed to ensure the SLO is on par with the EA 1955, he added.

“The lopsided legislations blatantly violated workers’ rights and the principle of non-discrimination.”

Lo also pointed out that the Labour Law Reform Coalition (LLRC), a broad coalition of 58 trade unions and NGOs consisting of affiliates of Global Union Federations in Malaysia, has been at the forefront in pushing for the reform of labour laws in Malaysia.

Lo is also Sarawak’s representative for the LLRC.