210 recipients in Jepak receive RM1.6 mln in MRP funds

SIBU (July 8): A total of RM1.6 million in Minor Rural Project (MRP) funds were allocated to the Jepak constituency, benefitting some 210 recipients.

The recipients included those from village development and security committees, associations, sports clubs, organisations, mosques and suraus.

Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip, who presented the funds, reminded his constituents to stay united and not let certain quarters ruin their unity.

“Unity in Jepak has long been the culture among its residents. We celebrate festivals together, such as Gawai, Hari Raya and so on in the atmosphere of unity. Those who tell us to fight are not (part of) our culture,” he told recipients after presenting the funds.

As such, Talib reminded them not to be influenced by actions that could divide the unity between them.

On the MRP grants, he reminded them to utilise them wisely and spend prudently.

“If it is not enough, we can always ask for more from the government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jepak Community Service Centre manager Shamsudfin Abd Razak said the grant was for the year 2023.

He also expressed his hope that the recipients will use the grants wisely, especially the village and longhouse committees, to carry out their respective activities and projects.

Also present at the event were Temenggong Rosli Kamaruddin, Pemanca Awang Merais Pengiran Ismail and other community leaders.