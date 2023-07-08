50 to take part in International Blowpipe Competition at Borneo Cultural Festival in Sibu

SIBU (July 8): About 50 participants including those from Brunei will compete in the one-day International Blowpipe Competition at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 on July 22.

According to the event organising chairman, councillor Christopher Kelebit, the blowpipe competition is among workshops and demonstrations lined up for the Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) here from July 14-23.

“We expect about 50 participants to take part including those from Brunei. According to the latest update, I was informed that the participants from Indonesia would not be able to come as they have their own competition on the next day.

“This competition (at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1) is also open to the public,” he told a press conference yesterday, which was chaired by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman, Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley.

Christopher said political secretary to the Premier, Romeo Christopher Tegong, will officiate at the competition, which is expected to end at 5pm that day.

Meanwhile, the BCF will also showcase cultural performances by talented artistes representing various ethnic groups at the Chinese, Dayak and Malay-Melanau pavilions at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1.

One of the coordinators for Chinese pavilion, councillor Simon Wee, said that federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Tiong King Sing will officiate at the Chinese Night at the main stage on July 15.

Wee revealed that among the activities lined up on Chinese Night are Chinese orchestra performance, dragon dance, wushu performance, and 24 festive drums.

Lead coordinator for Malay-Melanau Pavilion, councillor Raden Khairulzaman Raden Bustari, meanwhile, said that Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee will officiate at the Malay-Melanau Night at the main stage on July 19.

He added that among the highlights will be the ‘Anugerah Tokoh Anak Seni Sibu 2023 for ‘Tokoh Anak Seni Melayu’ and ‘Tokoh Anak Seni Melanau’ categories.

In addition to that, there will also be the showcasing of traditional dances and singing, said Raden Khairulzaman.

Lead coordinator for Dayak pavilion, councillor Augustine Merikan, informed that the Dayak Night will be officiated by Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira on July 21.

He said there will be a cultural performance by Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) – ‘Langgie Pengadap (Serian)’ and ‘Sigar Pinyambut (Bau)’.

He added there will also be a performance by Orang Ulu National Association (OUNA) – ‘Kanjet Ajai’.

According to Augustine, another crowd-puller is the Kumang Borneo Cultural Festival 2023, by Serakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS).

Izkandar, meanwhile, said the International Night on July 22 will be among the highlights of this year’s BCF, and will showcase performances by groups from China, Thailand and Indonesia.

Earlier, Izkandar informed that Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian will officiate at the BCF launching on July 14, while Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, will grace the closing on July 23.