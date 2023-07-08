Abg Johari optimistic of achieving household income target before 2030

KUCHING (July 8): Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is optimistic that the state government’s target of increasing the average household income by 2030 will be achieved sooner than expected, following the recent recognition of high-income state status by the World Bank.

He said the methanol project that will be operational early next year is also expected to boost the manufacturing sector and subsequently improve workers’ incomes.

“Through this project, we will have a foundation to create a methanol-based downstream industry which will lead to the expansion of the manufacturing sector and an increase in the state’s revenue. This will also result in higher wages for the people,” he told reporters after officiating at the Falak Nusantara Carnival at Kuching Waterfront today.

Elaborating, he said measures to increase the household income of Sarawakians are also outlined under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, including promoting the adoption of new technologies to create job opportunities in the state.

Currently, the service sector is the biggest contributor to the state’s gross national income (GNI), he added.

According to Abang Johari, the state’s revenue could see an upswing this year due to positive economic growth.

On Thursday, the World Bank’s senior economist for Malaysia Dr Apurva Sanghi announced via his Twitter account that Sarawak has successfully achieved the status of a high-income state, with the state’s GNI surpassing the high-income threshold. – Bernama