Alleged rape victim given proper attention, treatment at ETD, says S’wak Health director

KUCHING (July 8): The State Health Department has affirmed that a female patient, suspected of being a rape victim, has been given proper attention and treatment throughout the period she was in the Emergency and Trauma Department (ETD) of a hospital in Sarawak recently.

State Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck said his department had looked into the complaint made by a friend of the victim’s friend on a Twitter post on Thursday on her dissatisfaction with the hospital’s One Stop Crisis Centre (OSCC).

Trigger warning: Rape Last night someone called me for help with their friend who was raped. Clueless on what to do, I called @womensaidorg. The person on the phone instructed me that the victim should be brought to the hospital as soon as possible for a medical exam. 1/ — serene (@serenespaghetti) July 6, 2023

In the Twitter thread, the user said she had called the Women’s Aid Organisation on what to do after her friend had called her for help with her friend who had been raped.

The organisation instructed her that the victim should be brought to the hospital as soon as possible for a medical exam, specifically for a rape kit, and to go to the emergency ward of the nearest government hospital and to ask to be brought to the OSCC as there will be doctors, police officers and psychologists who could help.

The victim had allegedly been denied entry into the OSCC as they had not made a police report, but was eventually let in to see a doctor. However, she was not given a medical examination but was only given emergency contraception and antibiotics, according to the Twitter thread.

Dr Ooi said the result of the investigation found the incident happened at one of the government hospitals in Sarawak on July 5 at around 10.30pm.

“The woman had been screened by the health personnel on duty and asked to make a police report at the police booth next to the ETD. However, after talking with an Emergency Physician on duty, she was sent to the OSCC,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Ooi said the medical officer on duty had made a comprehensive examination, including examining her vital signs.

He added that the medical officer had also explained to the patient on the inspection procedures, the importance of making a police report and written consent.

In spite of this, Dr Ooi said the patient refused to make a police report and did not give her permission for further evaluation despite having been advised by the medical officer on duty.

“She was advised to return to the hospital for an inspection if she changed her mind within 72 hours. She would be allowed back with appropriate anti-pregnancy medication and antibiotics as well. Referrals to counsellors for outpatient counselling services were also made,” he said.

Given this, Dr Ooi said the department would like to inform that the patient had been given proper attention and treatment throughout the period she was with the ETD.

“Since there was no written permission from the patient concerned, further examination cannot be carried out,” he said.

Dr Ooi pledged that the Sarawak Health Department will always adhere to the related procedures to ensure that the best service is provided to the people.