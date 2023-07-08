Anthony Loke: Transport Ministry to ask for RM10m allocation next year to expand MyLesen programme

BALIK PULAU (July 8): The Transport Ministry will request an allocation of RM10 million from the Ministry of Finance next year to expand the MyLesen B2 programme to allow more individuals from the B40 group to obtain a motorcycle licence, says minister Anthony Loke.

He said the allocation would benefit more than 30,000 people, compared to only 9,000 individuals this year.

“We plan to apply for more allocation next year which is double or triple (this year’s allocation of RM2.7 million), possibly RM10 million.

“…this initiative coincides with the government’s efforts to educate the public on the awareness of compliance with road regulations and the culture of road safety among youths,” he told reporters after attending the handing over of the driver’s licence under the state-level MyLesen B2 initiative which was also attended by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, at the Balik Pulau Driving Training Centre, here today.

At the ceremony, a total of 293 individuals from 12 driving schools in the Barat Daya district received their motorcycle licences.

Loke said the MyLesen B2 programme was also a commitment and effort of the Unity Government to assist the B40 group improve their socio-economic status and household income through opportunities in the gig economy sector and many more, adding that the programme also aimed at producing competent motor vehicle drivers.

“The effort is also driven by the government’s intention to constantly intensify road safety advocacy and enforcement activities to reduce accident rates in line with the United Nations (UN) resolution to cut road traffic deaths and injuries by 50 per cent by 2030,” he said. — Bernama