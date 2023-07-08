Brazilian Machado saves Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 8): Brazilian Ramon Machado marked his debut with a brace, including the crucial winning goal as Sabah FC fought hard to notch a 4-3 Liga Super win over Kuching City FC on Saturday.

Saddil Ramdani and Stuart Wilkin were also on the scoresheet for the Rhinos but Kuching City deserved huge credit for their never-say-die displays at the Likas Stadium.

Amir Amri Salleh and two goals from the impressive Abu Kamara had put Kuching City on level ground but Machado had the last say by turning in the winning goal.

The victory allowed Sabah FC to move 30 points from 16 matches, having registered nine wins, three draws and four losses.

Sabah FC went into the match with Machado and Spaniard Miguel Cifuentes making their first appearance since signing with the Rhinos during the mid-season transfer window.

However it was another foreign import who opened the scoring in the 12th minute when the popular Saddil scored from a trademark freekick, curling the ball past the stranded Kuching City goalkeeper Shaiful Wazizi Mohammad.

The Indonesian winger then turned provider by crossing for Machado, who had started the move earlier, to head home from close range in the 27th minute.

The Rhinos dominated for much of the first half but could not add to their tally as they went into the break happy with a two-goal lead.

And much was expected from the Rhinos when they returned for the second half action but Kuching City under head coach Irfan Bakti had other ideas as they reduced the deficit in the 55th minute.

Amir Amri took advantage of a defensive mix-up just outside the box to pick up the ball before shooting low to beat the diving Khairul Fahmi Che Mat in between the posts for Sabah.

Sabah restored the two-goal lead just three minutes later with a sublime effort from Stuart who volleyed home from outside the box after another of Saddil’s assist.

Kuching City refused to surrender as they impressively took the game to Sabah with their pacey forwards that forced the home defence into making mistakes.

Kamara pulled a goal back for Kuching City in the 67th minute as he expertly evaded the on-rushing Khairul Fahmi and three defenders with a deft touch before shooting into the unguarded net.

The goal spurred on the visiting team to go all out and in the 86th minute their brave efforts were rewarded when the Liberian attacker Kamara flung his body to head home a cross, finishing a swift counter-attacking move to level the game 3-3.

Machado, however, saved Sabah the blushes with the winning goal in the third minute of injury time, blasting the ball home after being picked by Amri Yahyah after Park Tae Su’s initial effort was blocked.

Sabah FC will next take on Sri Pahang FC at the Likas Stadium on July 15.