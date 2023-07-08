CM: State Govt appreciates Chinese community support

TUARAN (July 8): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor is appreciative of the continuous support of the Chinese community and for standing with the State Government as partners in progress in every sphere of development.

“The State Government has always safeguarded the interests of all communities, including that of the Chinese community in the state.

“We have supported many Chinese association-led or organised activities and programmes, especially in the cultural, commercial, welfare and education sectors through partnerships and financial support,” he said.

Hajiji said with the support of the people, the State Government is on track in its development progress under the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) road map.

“Our RM7 billion revenue collected is proof of our success. However, he reminded all these successes and plans will only be successful if the environment is conducive to pursuing the development goals.

“For this to happen, it is crucial that we have political stability. We must discard any form of divisiveness that will only pull us all apart.

“Let us join hands to realise the four growth pillars to support the state’s development agenda of Sabah First, Sabah Forward, Sabah Prosper and Sabah United. We can do it!” he said.

“The State Government will not rest on its laurels but will continue to bring in more investments to the state that can create more economic spin-offs,” he said at the official launching of the Tuaran Torch Run in conjunction with the 38th National Chinese Cultural Festival at the Ling San Temple here on Saturday.

His speech was delivered by Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, who is also Kiulu assemblyman.

Hajiji said the Torch Run is significant as it rallies the Chinese community to promote their culture and rich heritage to the people.

“The flames of the torch can certainly ignite a good feeling as well that can unite people of all races and backgrounds for a good cause, spreading cultural awareness.

“The people of Sabah, regardless of race, religion, culture and beliefs, have long lived in harmony, respecting differences while preserving their cultural identity. This is truly the essence of unity in diversity for which we have all been very proud of and fortunate to enjoy,” he said.