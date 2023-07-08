Congress: Reform Sarawak Labour Ordinance to uphold constitutional equality

KUCHING (July 8): Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) Sarawak hopes to see the urgent reform of Sarawak Labour Ordinance.

Its secretary Chung Fui San said MTUC Sarawak concurs with Deputy Human Resources Minister Mustapha Sakmud that such an amendment will allow Malaysian workers in Sabah and Sarawak to enjoy the same rights and benefits as people in other states under the Federation of Malaysia.

According to Chung, the issue was brought up and discussed during a meeting with Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala on March 21 this year.

“MTUC Sarawak looks forward to the amendment of the state’s labour ordinance to be implemented as soon as possible,” she said in a statement today.

Mustapha on July 6 had said the governments of Sabah and Sarawak are advised to amend their respective state Labour Ordinance to be consistent with the amendments to the Employment Act 1955 (EA 1955).

Speaking to reporters after attending the closing ceremony of the 2023 Labour Law Enforcement Convention in Kuch­ing, Mustapha said the Sabah government had accepted the proposal for the amendment proposal but had yet to implement it.

According to Mustapha, Sarawak has given positive feedback to examine the need to amend its Labour Ordinance so that the employees in the state will enjoy the same benefits as those in Peninsular Malaysia.

Adding on, he said he had paid a courtesy call to Gerawat to discuss and obtain the state government’s views on the matter.

The Employment Act (Amendment) 2022 only came into force on January 1 this year (instead of enforcement in September 1, 2022), which among other things provides that working time will be shortened from 48 hours to 45 hours, paternity leave to be increased to seven days and maternity leave amended from 60 days to 98 days.

Sarawak Bank Employees Union (SBEU) chief executive officer Andrew Lo in a statement on July 7, however, claimed that the Sarawak Labour Ordinance 1959 (SLO), a federal law, can only be amended in Parliament once the state Cabinet agrees to it.