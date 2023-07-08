Cosplay contest, book review at Pustaka Book Fair on Sibu on Aug 5-6

SIBU (July 8): Sarawak State Library will hold a Cosplay Contest and Book Review at Pustaka Book Fair from August 5 until 6, from 10am-1pm.

According to Sarawak State Library in a press statement yesterday, this competition encourages individuals to show their passion and enhance their creativity by talking or doing a review about their favourite books and then cosplaying their favourite characters.

The contest is divided into two categories: Adults and Kids. The Adult category is for those aged 13 to 35 years while the Kids category is for those in the 5-12 years age group.

Registration for this contest is free by just scanning the QR Code that can be found on the advertisement poster.

The competition will be judged by John Lam & Koala, the famous cosplayer in Sibu.

Many fun activities will be held during the programme.

For further information, contact Bibiana Nain Ugop or Safwan Hanif at 084-315 200 (ext 214).