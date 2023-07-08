Dr Annuar: More efforts needed to get students interested in STEM

MIRI (July 8): Numerous efforts must be implemented to get more students interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects, said Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development said while the number of students interested in STEM was increasing in Sarawak in the past few years, the rate was not near enough to achieve the state’s target.

“That’s why we need to do a lot more work so that more students have an interest in science subjects,” he told reporters after the STEM Trailblazers Sarawak sharing session held at Curtin University Malaysia here on Friday.

Dr Annuar said even though the STEM event was part of the efforts, there was still more that could be done to pique students’ interest.

“This phenomenon (low interest in STEM) is not only in Sarawak, and there are a lot of factors, but we have been improving. That’s why we need to keep on cultivating their interest to go into STEM.

“This needs to be addressed as soon as possible in a very holistic way. It involves a lot of things, not only in terms of interest — interest is something you cultivate, it’s not easy.

“But other things that might just be as important are infrastructure. That also needs to be looked into so that we are able to produce an increased number of students in STEM,” he said.

On the event, Dr Annuar said he was happy to see all parties involved in ensuring the success of the event.

He said the event was aptly named, as it was indeed set to help blaze new trails in promoting STEM in innovation, education and industry.

“It is our aim to inspire and empower students, teachers and professionals to develop a technological mindset and contribute to a brighter future for Sarawak.

“The event showcases some of the latest innovations, technologies and breakthroughs in STEM. By highlighting these advancements, we hope to stimulate innovation and encourage our people to push the boundaries of possibility,” he said.

Dr Annuar disclosed that most of all, the event serves as a source of inspiration for students by showcasing the wonders of STEM.

“Students can attend talks, engage in discussion and participate in activities that not only inspire them but also empower them to believe in their own abilities and pursue STEM with confidence,” he said.

The event, which started on Thursday, was organised by the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development in partnership with Curtin University Malaysia, Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus and University of Technology Sarawak.

The event featured 20 STEM-related showcases by various agencies, industry, and government departments; 20 showcases by the faculties and academic clubs at Curtin University Malaysia; 13 Pi Innovation Challenge exhibits; and 41 STEM Trailblazers Sarawak exhibits from throughout Northern Sarawak.